Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.83, 29,481,320 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 489% from the average session volume of 5,001,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

CRZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $755.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.67 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 61.01% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $160,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,895,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,563,283.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRZO. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $16,673,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,086.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,689 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 186.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 643,972 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,578,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 532,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 490,026 shares during the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

