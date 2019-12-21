Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWST. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 401,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 0.80. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,368.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 43.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.