Cashcoin Market Capitalization Tops $11,533.00 (CASH)

Cashcoin (CURRENCY:CASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Cashcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including cfinex, DOBI trade and Crex24. In the last seven days, Cashcoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Cashcoin has a total market capitalization of $11,533.00 and $123.00 worth of Cashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cashcoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,636.86 or 1.89633910 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000464 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025548 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cashcoin Coin Profile

Cashcoin (CASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Cashcoin’s total supply is 53,458,111 coins. The official website for Cashcoin is cashcoin.cash . Cashcoin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocashnow and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cashcoin Coin Trading

Cashcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, DOBI trade and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.