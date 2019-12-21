Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Down 7.1%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s stock price was down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 10,837,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 2,104,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $442.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Charles B. O’keeffe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 553,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,861,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 95,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after buying an additional 1,805,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 210,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $6,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

