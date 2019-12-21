Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,141 shares of company stock worth $13,717,142. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.57. 6,805,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $148.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

