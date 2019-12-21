CEEK VR (CEEK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $746.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $969,702.00 and approximately $746.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, RightBTC, LATOKEN and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.76 or 0.06762187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030100 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001384 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

