Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,241. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.81. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.24%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,892,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 123,626 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Celestica by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,861,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after purchasing an additional 676,951 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Celestica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,587,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1,631.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,165,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 1,098,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,156,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 66,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.