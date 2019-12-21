Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.72

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $2.81. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 662 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile (NYSE:CEL)
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.
Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.