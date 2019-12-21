Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.72

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $2.81. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 662 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellcom Israel in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Delek Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cellcom Israel by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 2,161,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,942 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cellcom Israel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,751,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

