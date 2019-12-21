CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Set at C$3.25 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.47.

Shares of TSE CEU traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,796. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $553.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$315.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$311.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1503171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

