Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Chairman Sells $60,010.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $60,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,354,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $120.39 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $80.51 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chase by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 46,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the second quarter worth $16,660,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

