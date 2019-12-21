Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Reaches Market Cap of $18,555.00

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $18,555.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cheesecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01199938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 364,763,346 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cheesecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheesecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.