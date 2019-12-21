Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $466.25.

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total value of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,878.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.67, for a total value of $827,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,403.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,683 shares of company stock worth $6,582,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,008,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.72. The company had a trading volume of 123,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,432. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $260.03 and a fifty-two week high of $445.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

