Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $107.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPK. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NYSE CPK traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $97.50. 300,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average of $93.22. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 73,041 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 61.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 16.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

