Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick Sells 15,671 Shares

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 15,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $439,414.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 153,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,907.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.64. Chewy Inc has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $165,887,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $116,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,010,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Chewy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 201,871 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

