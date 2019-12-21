Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

CSSE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

