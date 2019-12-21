Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.
CSSE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.11.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.
