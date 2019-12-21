Chimpion Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. Chimpion has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $169,044.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. One Chimpion token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001723 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01187133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

