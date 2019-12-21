China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

NYSE CHL traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,845. China Mobile has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $164.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHL. Motco purchased a new stake in China Mobile during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in China Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

