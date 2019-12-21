Christopher D. Maggiore Acquires 668,522 Shares of Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore bought 668,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $86,907.86.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIVO opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Zivo Bioscience Inc has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
About Zivo Bioscience
