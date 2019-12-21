Christopher D. Maggiore Acquires 668,522 Shares of Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore bought 668,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $86,907.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIVO opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Zivo Bioscience Inc has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

About Zivo Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company focuses on licensing and selling its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

