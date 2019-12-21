CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director Sells C$51,835.61 in Stock

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.72, for a total value of C$51,835.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167 shares in the company, valued at C$438,126.06.

CIX traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,695. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of C$16.47 and a 52 week high of C$22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.18.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$527.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

