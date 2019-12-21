Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPXGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered shares of Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cineplex alerts:

CPXGF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 1,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.