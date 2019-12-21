Citigroup Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $230.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $211.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.24.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,148,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,991. The company has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total transaction of $493,214.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 60.0% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

