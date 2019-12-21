Civic Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Civic has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Kyber Network, IDEX and Huobi. Over the last week, Civic has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.01186709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119196 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, OKEx, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Binance, Poloniex, IDEX, Vebitcoin, Upbit, COSS, ABCC, Huobi, HitBTC, Mercatox, GOPAX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

