Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

CIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,654. The company has a market cap of $361.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.81. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 243.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 96.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

