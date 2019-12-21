CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.20. CKX Lands shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.54% of CKX Lands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.