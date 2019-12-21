Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Investec lowered shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPF opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.