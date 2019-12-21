CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEO. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEO. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of CNOOC by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CNOOC by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 71.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $159.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,128. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.15. CNOOC has a one year low of $139.77 and a one year high of $193.66.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

