Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $69.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,411,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $193,410.89. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,782 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,891. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,027.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,305,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,042. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

