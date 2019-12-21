Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $571.01

Cohort PLC (LON:CHRT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $571.01 and traded as high as $675.00. Cohort shares last traded at $665.00, with a volume of 21,753 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 576.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Cohort’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other news, insider Simon Walther purchased 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £4,568.85 ($6,010.06). Also, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis purchased 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of £1,890.70 ($2,487.11).

About Cohort (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company manufactures and sells equipment and systems in the areas of tactical communications and naval communications for defense community; and provides system engineering and project management services, such as electronic warfare operational support, information management as a service, digital forensic, training support, and strategic system services.

