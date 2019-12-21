CoinPoker (CHP) Price Hits $0.0052

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Kucoin. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $874.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01186007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 323,541,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,169,107 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

