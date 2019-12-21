Commscope’s (COMM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Commscope from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Commscope from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Shares of Commscope stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 3,000,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. Commscope has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commscope will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Commscope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 256.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Commscope in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Commscope by 16.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commscope during the second quarter valued at $163,000.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

