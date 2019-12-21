Comparing RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) & Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centogene and RadNet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $47.81 million 4.35 -$12.95 million N/A N/A RadNet $975.15 million 1.00 $32.24 million $0.66 29.42

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Centogene.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centogene and RadNet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00 RadNet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Centogene currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.34%. RadNet has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.27%. Given Centogene’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than RadNet.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene N/A N/A N/A RadNet 3.02% 16.52% 2.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of RadNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RadNet beats Centogene on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 297 facilities directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

