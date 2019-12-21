Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. 14,890,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.