Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $2.08-2.18.Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.07-2.17 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,890,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,807. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $35.17.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

