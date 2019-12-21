Conic Metals (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Conic Metals (OTCMKTS:CONXF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of CONXF stock remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Friday. 4,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,350. Conic Metals has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.34.
Conic Metals Company Profile
See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Conic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.