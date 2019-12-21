Content Value Network (CVNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $290,109.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $290,109.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax. Over the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01186389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026252 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,442,282 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitMax and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

