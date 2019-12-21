Contents Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $61,165.00 (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and $61,165.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.51 or 0.06891666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001386 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

CPT is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

