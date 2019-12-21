Contrasting Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) & Fortuna Silver Mines (OTCMKTS:FSM)

Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rare Element Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Rare Element Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rare Element Resource has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rare Element Resource and Fortuna Silver Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resource N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A Fortuna Silver Mines $263.30 million 2.05 $33.99 million $0.24 14.00

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resource.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resource and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resource N/A -351.55% -75.50% Fortuna Silver Mines 2.81% 3.60% 2.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rare Element Resource and Fortuna Silver Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortuna Silver Mines 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Rare Element Resource.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Rare Element Resource on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rare Element Resource

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and rare earth element (REE) deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

