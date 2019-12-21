Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,350,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 548% from the previous session’s volume of 1,443,587 shares.The stock last traded at $90.72 and had previously closed at $89.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

