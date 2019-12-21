CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will announce sales of $148.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.90 million and the highest is $150.41 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $139.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $575.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $577.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $631.37 million, with estimates ranging from $624.28 million to $643.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim set a $119.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

NYSE COR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $123.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $90,225.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,045 shares of company stock worth $1,651,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 86.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 20.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 474.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 68,488 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.