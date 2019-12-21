Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.71. Corridor Resources shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 182,500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 69.35 and a quick ratio of 67.53. The company has a market cap of $62.58 million and a PE ratio of 8.67.

Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corridor Resources Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Corridor Resources Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Québec; and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in southern New Brunswick; and the Old Harry prospect located in the Gulf of St.

