Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.15

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.29. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 21,236 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CJREF shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.50 price objective on Corus Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $865.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

