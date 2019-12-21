Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Sells $188,355.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $188,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 16th, Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $366,006.24.

COUP stock opened at $149.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.67. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $159.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,752,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,992,000 after buying an additional 51,060 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 14.6% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,771,000 after buying an additional 399,401 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 704,683 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUP. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $166.00 target price on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Coupa Software from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

