Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for KBR (NYSE:KBR)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $34.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,677,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,754. KBR has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 192,067 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $3,332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,636,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 14.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,574,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,264,000 after purchasing an additional 203,959 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

