Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 302.69 ($3.98).

BOO opened at GBX 287.40 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 280.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.84. Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 151.45 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

