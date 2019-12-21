Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 298,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,874. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $14.39.

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

