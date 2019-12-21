Cryptopay (CPAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.51 or 0.06835546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

