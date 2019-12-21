CryptoVerificationCoin Hits One Day Volume of $61.00 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $26.89 million and $61.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.16 or 0.00642860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000963 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000556 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com . CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoVerificationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

