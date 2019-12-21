Daneel (DAN) Price Tops $0.0015

Daneel (CURRENCY:DAN) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. Daneel has a market cap of $30,535.00 and $81.00 worth of Daneel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Daneel has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. One Daneel token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAN is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Daneel’s total supply is 69,320,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,242,358 tokens. The official website for Daneel is daneel.io . Daneel’s official Twitter account is @daneelproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Daneel is /r/Daneel_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Daneel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daneel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daneel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Daneel using one of the exchanges listed above.

