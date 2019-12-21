Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $116.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.24. 3,928,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,771. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $95.83 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

