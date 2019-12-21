Dash (DASH) Price Down 13.9% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.97 or 0.00597473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Tidex, COSS and BX Thailand. Dash has a market capitalization of $396.32 million and $202.40 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00065260 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000949 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,222,156 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Iquant, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, BX Thailand, Coindeal, Gate.io, HBUS, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Graviex, B2BX, Liqui, Kucoin, Crex24, Koineks, Tidex, OKEx, Coinhub, Coinsuper, Instant Bitex, WEX, Exmo, BTC Trade UA, Bittrex, Bitinka, TradeOgre, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bibox, Bithumb, Coinbe, ABCC, LBank, Negocie Coins, Tux Exchange, BitBay, Cryptomate, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, Livecoin, BitFlip, Coinsquare, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Ovis, Bittylicious, LocalTrade, COSS, Coinroom, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, Bitsane, Braziliex, xBTCe, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Huobi, C-CEX, Altcoin Trader, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Liquid, ZB.COM, Bitbns, CEX.IO, CryptoBridge, Binance, C2CX, WazirX, Kuna, Upbit, C-Patex, Kraken, Bit-Z, Indodax, ACX and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.